Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $8.56. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.74) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.