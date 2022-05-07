C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.43. 540,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

