C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

CCCC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 540,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

