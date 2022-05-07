Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock traded up $36.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,040. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,084.53 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,581.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.