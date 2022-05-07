Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 5.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.96. 2,375,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

