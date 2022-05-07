Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 13.5%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares fell 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.77. 12,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 366,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.