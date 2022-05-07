Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 91,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.