CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CAE by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

