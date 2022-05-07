Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.04 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,000. Alphabet makes up 10.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,606.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,750.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

