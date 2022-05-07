Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $538,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,530,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

ODFL stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.34. 812,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,316. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.