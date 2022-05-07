Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $9.38 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.2% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

