Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

