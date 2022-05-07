Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

