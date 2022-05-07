Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 535 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $413.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day moving average is $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

