Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

