CaixaPay Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00192701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00474769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00038817 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,092.65 or 1.98286772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.