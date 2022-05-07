California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,217 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 78,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Electronic Arts worth $283,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.29. 2,122,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,534. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

