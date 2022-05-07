California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $394,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $99.81. 7,995,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,618. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

