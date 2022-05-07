California Public Employees Retirement System Has $222.53 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $222,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.66. 984,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

