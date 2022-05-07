California Public Employees Retirement System Has $358.84 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Progressive worth $358,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Progressive stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

