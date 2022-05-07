California Public Employees Retirement System Has $443.49 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NIKE worth $443,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 214.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NKE stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

