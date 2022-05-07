California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $379,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.15 on Friday, reaching $395.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,730. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

