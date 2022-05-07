California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Lockheed Martin worth $420,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 242.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

