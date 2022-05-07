California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of AutoZone worth $344,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

Shares of AZO traded up $26.91 on Friday, reaching $2,000.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,027.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

