California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 165,269 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $271,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 8,118,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $698,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.