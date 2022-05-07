California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 51,676 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of WEC Energy Group worth $232,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.66. 1,843,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

