California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $327,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. 2,051,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $133.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

