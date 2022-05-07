California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of American Water Works worth $259,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. 1,110,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,835. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

