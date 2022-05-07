California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,249 shares of company stock worth $51,165,898. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in California Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 323,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

