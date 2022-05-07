Callisto Network Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.50 million and $19,448.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.56 or 0.07470200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00076804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

