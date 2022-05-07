Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $72.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,761. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

