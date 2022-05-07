Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 189,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.86.

NYSE:CPT opened at $148.81 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $119.44 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

