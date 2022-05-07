Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.

Emerge Commerce stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

