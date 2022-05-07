Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.
Emerge Commerce stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.
Emerge Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
