Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price to $32.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $9,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

