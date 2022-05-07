Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.73

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.73 and last traded at C$10.79, with a volume of 55483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
