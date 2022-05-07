Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,980 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

