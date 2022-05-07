Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.583 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

