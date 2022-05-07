Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

CP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 2,001,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.