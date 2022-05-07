Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.70

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 14685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Cannae alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.