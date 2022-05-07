Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.00.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.05.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

