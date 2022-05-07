Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$218.00.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$153.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.6999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

