Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CRS traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

