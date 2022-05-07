carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.34

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.34 and traded as low as $30.27. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

