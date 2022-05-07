Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 952,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,666,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

