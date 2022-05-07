CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 31,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

