CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CDK Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

