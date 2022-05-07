Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $136,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

