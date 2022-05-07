Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,650. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

