Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,082. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

