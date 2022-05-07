Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

